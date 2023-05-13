National Games Plagued By Recurring Power Outages

Athletes complain about frequent power outages at the 34th National Games in Quetta.

The event, which includes 32 disciplines, will be formally inaugurated on May 22, but the football events for men and women have already begun. Despite complaints to the organizers, the situation remains unresolved, with power outages lasting for several hours during the day.

Players participating in the 34th National Games in Quetta have complained about frequent power outages that are affecting their performance, especially in hot weather conditions. Despite complaints to event organizers, the situation has not improved.

On Friday, a meeting was held for managers and the draws were conducted for the men's football event in the 34th National Games to be held in Quetta, where ten teams were divided into three groups.

The top teams from each group and the best runner-up team will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be held on May 19. The final and third-place game will take place on May 21.

In the women's event, only five teams will be competing, and the team that ends up at the top of the table will win the trophy. The Sindh team has been included after being initially dropped by the Sindh Olympic Association from its list, and the team will compete against WAPDA, Army, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, HEC, Balochistan, Navy, PAF, Police, and Punjab.

