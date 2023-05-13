Congress Sweeps Karnataka Election, Dealing Setback To Modi-Led BJP

Congress wins Karnataka state election, dealing a blow to ruling BJP led by PM Modi.

The main opposition party, Congress, has secured victory in the Karnataka state election, dealing a significant blow to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This has resulted in the BJP losing control of the only southern state it controlled, a year before the national elections. According to reports, Congress is leading in 122 out of 224 seats, while the BJP is leading in 71 others.

Early winners in the Karnataka state election include Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, Laxman Savadi, and Satish Jarkiholi.

The Congress party declared that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had 'lost' the election, as the BJP had made it a 'referendum' on his leadership. The BJP has conceded defeat in the southern state, which has a population of over 60 million people and is home to India's tech hub, Bengaluru.

'Victory and defeat aren't new to BJP,' he told reporters. 'We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict.'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by PM Narendra Modi, campaigned vigorously in Karnataka, aiming to promote its muscular Hindu politics.

During his visit, Modi praised a controversial film that exaggerates the number of Hindu women joining the Daesh militant group.

In contrast, the Congress party campaigned on secularism, anti-corruption, and offered freebies such as electricity and rice for the poor. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the party's victory as a triumph over the 'marketplace of hatred.'











