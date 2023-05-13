IPL 2023: SYK Scores His Maiden Century Against Titans

Suryakumar Yadav scored 103 runs off 49 balls.

The century marked his first in IPL career.

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujrat Titans by 27 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav, better known as SKY, of the Mumbai Indians, scored his maiden century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium.

3 Mumbai Indians defeated Gujrat Titans by 27 runs. 3 Suryakumar Yadav scored 103 runs off 49 balls. 3 The century marked his first in IPL career.

When Mumbai was given the opportunity to bat first, they lost their openers in quick succession, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, by only one run. Together, they scored 61 runs to secure the first wicket.

Later, Mumbai reached 218-5 in 20 overs thanks to the SKY effect. In 49 balls, he scored 103 runs and remained unbeaten, including 11 fours and 6 sixes.

At the end of the 17th over, SKY had 53 runs left. He hit 50 runs in the final three overs to clinch his stunning century.

The Indians won the match by 27 runs with SKY named as 'Man of the Match'.

However, the Titans are still in the lead with 16 points while the Indians are third with 14 points.

Mumbai Indians will now lock horns with Luknow Super Giants on May 16. Gujrat Titans will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15.