Ukrainian President Zelensky Visits Rome For Talks With Italian PM And Pope Francis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Rome for a visit, during which he plans to hold meetings with the Italian Prime Minister, his Italian counterpart, and Pope Francis, according to his Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak's statement on Telegram.

'Together with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team, we are now in Rome,' Yermak said.

Ukrainian President Zelensky shared on his Telegram account on Saturday that he is scheduled to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Pope Francis during his visit to Rome, which he described as an important visit for Ukraine's victory.

Meanwhile The International Criminal Court (ICC) charged Russian President Vladimir Putin and a senior official, Maria Lvova-Belova, with war crimes in March for the alleged forced deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Ukraine has reported that at least 20,000 children have been forcibly removed from their homes, and that thousands of cases are currently under investigation. However, Russia denies any wrongdoing, stating that they are bringing the children to safety.

