Five Reasons Not To Have Biscuits With Tea

Biscuits with tea are unhealthy due to high processed ingredients.

Hydrogenated vegetable oils in biscuits cause hormonal and heart problems.

Roasted chanas are better choice to eat with tea to live healthy.

Biscuits with tea can possess a flavor like a perfect pair, yet did you have at least some idea how this undesirable mix is destroying your wellbeing

Biscuits are highly processed and contain preservatives like BHA and BHT which can damage your DNA.

The vegetable oils in biscuits have been hydrogenated, which can lead to hormonal imbalances and heart problems.

Refined sugar, which is abundant in biscuits, has the potential to disrupt insulin levels and raise the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure.

They contain refined flour, which slows down the digestive system and causes issues in the gut.

High in sodium content, this crunchy bite can expand hazard of hypertension in individuals.

Simmered chana then again is a superior decision with your tea as it controls glucose levels by managing insulin, contains B-Complex nutrients, supports resistance, contains fiber, further develops processing and satiety, contains calcium, magnesium which assists in keeping up with boning strength, contains choline, decreases irritation and keeps up with cellular layers.