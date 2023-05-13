Priyanka And Manish Arrive For Parineeti And Raghav Chadha's Engagement

Priyanka and Manish arrived Delhi to attend Parineeti Chopra’s engagement.

Priyanka wears comfortable beige ensemble with collar, sleeves, V neckline.

Manish wears black button-down shirt, pants, loafers, and Louis Vuitton jacket.

Priyanka Chopra and Manish Malhotra showed up in Delhi today to go to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony at his Delhi home Kapurthala House. The entertainer and the originator were clicked by the paparazzi showing up at the Delhi air terminal independently. As per an reports, Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony on Saturday is supposed to start at 5 PM. It will happen according to Sikh customs. The function will start with a Sukhmani Sahib Way followed by Ardas at 6 pm.

4 Manish wears black button-down shirt, pants, loafers, and Louis Vuitton jacket. 4 Priyanka and Manish arrived Delhi to attend Parineeti Chopra’s engagement. 4 Priyanka wears comfortable beige ensemble with collar, sleeves, V neckline.

Priyanka showed up in Delhi from London to go to her cousin sister, Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony Priyanka picked a comfortable beige-hued outfit - highlighting a loose shirt and jogger pants - for her movements.

While Priyanka's top accompanies a nabbed neck area, larger than usual outline, pulled-back lengthy sleeves, a V neck area, and a short trim length, the jogger pants have a mid-ascent abdomen, secured sew, drawstring subtlety, side pockets, and a comfortable fitting.

Priyanka styled the beige gathering with a dark shoulder handbag, matching mules, a baseball cap, and colored shades. In conclusion, open braids, bare pink lips, and negligible cosmetics gave the final detail to her air terminal look.

In the interim, Manish Malhotra, who has supposedly dressed Parineeti and Raghav for their wedding and different services, selected a denim coat and a planned shirt gasp set for his air terminal look.

Manish wore a long dark button-out shirt highlighting a nabbed neck area and front button terminations. He joined it with matching thin fit pants, white loafers, geeky glasses, and a light blue-hued denim coat from Louis Vuitton.

In the interim, for the engagement function, the couple will wear variety facilitated outfits. We have only discovered that Parineeti will wear an unpretentious Indian outfit planned by Manish Malhotra, and Raghav Chadha will wear a moderate achkan planned by his maternal uncle, style creator Pawan Sachdeva.