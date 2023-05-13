Nubia Z60 Fold Rumored To Have A 7.3-inch Folding Screen

Nubia is rumored to enter the foldable smartphone market, following Tecno and Google.

The first rumored foldable smartphone from Nubia is expected to be called the Nubia Z60 Fold, featuring a 7.3-inch foldable AMOLED display.

The Nubia Z60 Fold is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of this year, with three undisclosed color options.

The Nokia Z60 Fold is rumored to be equipped with a Qualcomm 8-series chipset, although the specific model has yet to be confirmed. It will come with 12GB of RAM to facilitate seamless multitasking. There will be two storage options available: 256GB and 512GB. The phone is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery and support 100W fast charging technology.

The Nubia Z60 Fold is anticipated to be released in the fourth quarter of this year, which falls between October and December. It is expected to be available in three different color options, although the specific colors have not been disclosed yet. As the release approaches, more rumors and leaks are likely to surface, so it's advised to stay updated for further information.