language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
OnePlus 11 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features

OnePlus 11 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 12:27 AM

Open In App
OnePlus 11 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features
  • OnePlus 11 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
  • It has a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is now available on the market. It is a high-end smartphone with outstanding specifications.

It has a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1440 x 3216 Pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. 0

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

OnePlus 11 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. 0

OnePlus 11 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

It has a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen. 0

It has a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone has a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

On the back of the OnePlus 11 Pro is a triple camera setup.

The phone runs Android 13 on top of OnePlus' OxygenOS 13 user interface.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 173,999/-

OnePlus 11 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI OxygenOS 13
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black; other colors
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPU Adreno
Display Technology LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28', 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,240,529[+19,026*]

DEATHS

6,874,158[+6*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story