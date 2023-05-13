OnePlus 11 Pro Price In Pakistan & Features

- OnePlus 11 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
- It has a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The OnePlus 11 Pro is now available on the market. It is a high-end smartphone with outstanding specifications.
It has a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a 1440 x 3216 Pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.
The phone has a 5000mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.
On the back of the OnePlus 11 Pro is a triple camera setup.
The phone runs Android 13 on top of OnePlus' OxygenOS 13 user interface.
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan
OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 173,999/-
OnePlus 11 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28', 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery
