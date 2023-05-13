OnePlus Ace Price In Pakistan & Specs

The OnePlus Ace features a triple camera setup on the back.

OnePlus Ace is now available for purchase. It features a 6.7-inch OLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, which is paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging, which can charge the phone from 50% in just 5 minutes.

The OnePlus Ace also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

The phone runs on Android 12 with OnePlus' ColorOS 12.1 user interface on top.

OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan

OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999/-

OnePlus Ace specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.3 x 75.5 x 8.2 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09', HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 150W, 50% in 5 min, Wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging



