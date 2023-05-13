OnePlus Ace Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The OnePlus Ace features a triple camera setup on the back.
- The phone is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery.
- It has a 6.7-inch OLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
OnePlus Ace is now available for purchase. It features a 6.7-inch OLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, which is paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.
The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging, which can charge the phone from 50% in just 5 minutes.
The OnePlus Ace also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.
The phone runs on Android 12 with OnePlus' ColorOS 12.1 user interface on top.
OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan
OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999/-
OnePlus Ace specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.3 x 75.5 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09', HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 150W, 50% in 5 min, Wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
