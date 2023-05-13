language: English
OnePlus Ace Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 11:35 PM

OnePlus Ace is now available for purchase. It features a 6.7-inch OLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor, which is paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging, which can charge the phone from 50% in just 5 minutes.

The OnePlus Ace also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

The phone runs on Android 12 with OnePlus' ColorOS 12.1 user interface on top.

OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan

OnePlus Ace price in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999/-

OnePlus Ace specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI ColorOS 12.1
Dimensions 163.3 x 75.5 x 8.2 mm
Weight 186 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
GPU Mali-G610 MC6
Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features 120Hz
Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/3.09', HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USB USB Type-C 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 150W, 50% in 5 min, Wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging


