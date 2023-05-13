language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Oppo A17 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Oppo A17 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 02:27 AM

Open In App
Oppo A17 Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • The Oppo A17 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back.
  • The Oppo A17 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
  • The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system.

Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available for purchase at reasonable price.

The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system. 3

The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system.

The Oppo A17 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back. 3

The Oppo A17 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back.

The Oppo A17 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 3

The Oppo A17 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Oppo A17 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB.

It has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 Pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and runs on the Android 12 operating system.

The Oppo A17 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features of the Oppo A17 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a 5000mAh battery. The device is available in two colors: Midnight Black and Lake Blue.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Oppo A17 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI ColorOS 12.1
Dimensions 164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight 189 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Midnight Black, Lake Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.56 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features 60Hz
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Dual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,240,529[+19,026*]

DEATHS

6,874,158[+6*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story