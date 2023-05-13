Oppo A17 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo A17 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back.

The Oppo A17 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system.

Oppo A17 is a budget-friendly smartphone which is currently available for purchase at reasonable price.

The Oppo A17 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB.

It has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 Pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and runs on the Android 12 operating system.

The Oppo A17 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features of the Oppo A17 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a 5000mAh battery. The device is available in two colors: Midnight Black and Lake Blue.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Oppo A17 specifications