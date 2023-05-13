Realme GT Neo 5 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 5 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset.

The Realme GT Neo 5 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

Realme GT Neo 5 is recently launched in pakistan at an reasonable price. It is a high-end smartphone with outstanding features.

The Realme GT Neo 5 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1240 x 2772 Pixels and a high refresh rate of 144Hz, making it perfect for gaming and other fast-paced activities.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset, which is a high-performance processor designed for 5G smartphones. It comes with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

The Realme GT Neo 5 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 5 price in Pakistan

Realme GT Neo 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 98,999/-

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 199 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Purple, Black, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.74 Inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 Pixels (~451 PPI) Extra Features 144Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IR blaster, Illuminated RGB (on the back), NFC (dual side), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery 150W



