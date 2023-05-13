language: English
Realme GT Neo 5 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 01:55 AM

Realme GT Neo 5 is recently launched in pakistan at an reasonable price. It is a high-end smartphone with outstanding features.

The Realme GT Neo 5 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.

The Realme GT Neo 5 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset.

The Realme GT Neo 5 features a 6.74-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1240 x 2772 Pixels and a high refresh rate of 144Hz, making it perfect for gaming and other fast-paced activities.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset, which is a high-performance processor designed for 5G smartphones. It comes with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

The Realme GT Neo 5 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 5 price in Pakistan

Realme GT Neo 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 98,999/-

Realme GT Neo 5 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Realme UI 4.0
Dimensions 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight 199 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Purple, Black, White
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPU Adreno 730
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size 6.74 Inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 Pixels (~451 PPI)
Extra Features 144Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (peak)
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 16 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IR blaster, Illuminated RGB (on the back), NFC (dual side), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast battery 150W


