Real me Narzo N53 will feature a dual camera setup at the rear.

Narzo N53 will support 33W fast charging..

The phone will come in at least two colors.

The Realme is all set to launch its new device, Narzo N53, on May 18. The company announced today that the phone will feature a dual camera setup at the rear.

As per reports, there will be a 50MP main sensor with another lens, which has not yet been specified. As per rumors, the second one may be a depth sensor.

The specifications of the smartphone are yet to be announced. However, Realme has unveiled the design for the smartphone, some key specs, and color variants.

There will be at least two colors, that were confirmed by Realme, with the golden-colored variant flaunting what the company calls 'California Sunshine Design.'

The Realme Narzo N53 would be 7.49mm in thickness and will house a massive 5000mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging.

The phone will have a notch display with the screen size and resolution still unknown.

The N53 will have a 6GB variant with a storage of 128 GB. The side-mounted power button will also work as a fingerprint scanner.

More details will be unveiled at the launch event five days from now.