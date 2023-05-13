Vivo Y22s Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y22s has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1612 Pixels resolution. The device runs the Android 12 operating system and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset.

On the back, the Vivo Y22s has a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device has an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Vivo Y22s specifications