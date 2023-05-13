Vivo Y22s Price In Pakistan & Specs

language: English
Web Desk 13 May , 2023 01:33 AM

The Vivo Y22s, which has excellent features and a reasonable price, is now available for purchase on the market.

It has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1612 Pixels resolution. The device runs the Android 12 operating system and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset.

In terms of memory and storage, the Vivo Y22s has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the back, the Vivo Y22s has a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device has an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone.

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Vivo Y22s specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Dark Blue, Yellow Green
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.6 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP5X dustproof, IPX4 waterproof, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W, 70% in 70 min (advertised), Reverse charging

