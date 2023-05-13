Vivo Y52t Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo Y52t is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back.

The Vivo Y52t is now available for purchase on the market, with excellent features and a reasonable price.

It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) chipset and runs on the Android 11 operating system.

In terms of storage and memory, the Vivo Y52T comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device also has a dedicated slot for the microSD card, which means that you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.

Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Vivo Y52t specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Origin OS Ocean Dimensions 164 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh





