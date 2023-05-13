Vivo Y52t Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo Y52t is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back.
- It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y52t is now available for purchase on the market, with excellent features and a reasonable price.
It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) chipset and runs on the Android 11 operating system.
In terms of storage and memory, the Vivo Y52T comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The device also has a dedicated slot for the microSD card, which means that you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.
Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan
Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-
Vivo Y52t specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Origin OS Ocean
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
End of Article
