Vivo Y52t Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo Y52t Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 01:20 AM

Vivo Y52t Price In Pakistan & Specifications
The Vivo Y52t is now available for purchase on the market, with excellent features and a reasonable price.

It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) chipset and runs on the Android 11 operating system.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y52t is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back.

It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.

In terms of storage and memory, the Vivo Y52T comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device also has a dedicated slot for the microSD card, which means that you can use two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.

The Vivo Y52t is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the device has a 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y52t price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Vivo Y52t specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI Origin OS Ocean
Dimensions 164 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm
Weight 198 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Silver
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.51 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh



