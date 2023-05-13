language: English
Vivo Y55 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 12:42 AM

Open In App
  • The Vivo Y55 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.
  • It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y55 is now available for purchase on the market, with excellent features and a reasonable price.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor powers the device.

The Vivo Y55 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for storing a large amount of useful data and files.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y55 is an excellent device. The phone's primary camera has 50 megapixels, while the selfie camera has 16 megapixels.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,499/-

Vivo Y55 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
Weight 182 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
Processor CPU Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
GPU Adreno 610
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
Features Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
Front 16 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 44W


