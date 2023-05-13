Vivo Y55 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Vivo Y55 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.

It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y55 is now available for purchase on the market, with excellent features and a reasonable price.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor powers the device.

The Vivo Y55 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for storing a large amount of useful data and files.



In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y55 is an excellent device. The phone's primary camera has 50 megapixels, while the selfie camera has 16 megapixels.

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,499/-

Vivo Y55 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 44W



