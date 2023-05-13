Vivo Y55 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Vivo Y55 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display.
- It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y55 is now available for purchase on the market, with excellent features and a reasonable price.
The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor powers the device.
The Vivo Y55 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution.
The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for storing a large amount of useful data and files.
In terms of cameras, the Vivo Y55 is an excellent device. The phone's primary camera has 50 megapixels, while the selfie camera has 16 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y55 price in Pakistan is Rs. 75,499/-
Vivo Y55 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.80 x 73.79 x 8.42mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Galaxy, Ice Dawn
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Night, Portrait, Photo, Double Exposure, Live Photo, Panorama, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Video
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 44W
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Connectivitywlanwi-fi
- Galileo
- Pakistan
- Vivo Y55
- Vivo Y55 Specs
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,256,596[+0*]
DEATHS
6,874,258[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,900[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]