Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 05:55 PM

  • The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) processor.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that's now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) octa-core processor. It is a high-end chipset that is mostly used in premium 5G smartphones.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD, a 120 Hz display with HDR10 support, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This screen size and display resolution are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The device runs on the latest Android 12 and MIUI 13 operating systems. The gadget includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the pone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera of the pone is 20 megapixels. Both cameras work great and capture high-quality pictures and videos.

The device is available in three stunning color options: Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze. A 5160 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 33 W of fast charging.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI MIUI 12
Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
Weight 215 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
GPU Adreno 640
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.67 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4', HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

