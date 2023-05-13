Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD, 120 Hz display.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) processor.
- The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that's now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) octa-core processor. It is a high-end chipset that is mostly used in premium 5G smartphones.
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD, a 120 Hz display with HDR10 support, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This screen size and display resolution are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.
The device runs on the latest Android 12 and MIUI 13 operating systems. The gadget includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the pone is 48 megapixels, while the selfie camera of the pone is 20 megapixels. Both cameras work great and capture high-quality pictures and videos.
The device is available in three stunning color options: Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze. A 5160 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 33 W of fast charging.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|215 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4', HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
