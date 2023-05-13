Xiaomi Redmi 10A Price In Pakistan & Features

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor

Xiaomi Redmi 10A is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers decent specs for its price point. Its large battery and expandable storage make it a good choice for users who need a phone that can last all day and store a lot of media.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10A specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W



