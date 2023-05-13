Xiaomi Redmi 10A Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Xiaomi Redmi 10A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor
- It has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
- The phone runs on Android 11 Operating System.
Xiaomi Redmi 10A is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers decent specs for its price point. Its large battery and expandable storage make it a good choice for users who need a phone that can last all day and store a lot of media.
It features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card.
The Xiaomi Redmi 10A features a dual camera setup on the back. The phone is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.
The phone runs on Android 11 with Xiaomi's MIUI 12.5 user interface on top.
Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
Xiaomi Redmi 10A specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W
