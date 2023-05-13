Everest 2023: Nepali Climbing Teams Set Off To Conquer The World's Tallest Peak

A team of nine Nepali climbers successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest.

A team of nine Nepali climbers successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest, marking the first ascent of the season.

Their mission was to fix ropes to the top of the mountain, which will be utilized by hundreds of climbers who are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Typically, the first summit of the season is made by a team from a Nepali expedition company, which paves the way for commercial climbers. According to the coordinator of Imagine Nepal Trek and Expeditions, the team reached the summit safely.

Dawa Gyalje Sherpa, a highly experienced mountain guide with 12 previous Everest summits, led the team that fixed ropes to the top of the mountain. Following their successful ascent, hundreds of climbers made their way up the Khumbu icefall, hoping to reach the summit in the coming days while the weather is favorable.

Tashi Sherpa from the expedition organizer Seven Summit Treks confirmed that climbers were taking advantage of the weather conditions. This year, Nepal has issued 466 permits to foreign climbers, with fees ranging from US$11,000 to US$200,000 as part of the total cost to summit Everest.

However, the large number of climbers could result in heavy traffic and bottlenecks, particularly if there is a limited window of favorable weather.

Last month, three Nepali climbers died when a block of glacial ice fell and swept them into a crevasse while crossing the dangerous Khumbu icefall.

A 69-year-old American mountaineer also passed away this month during his acclimatization rotation at around 6,400 meters. Nepal, home to eight of the world's highest peaks, attracts many adventurers in the spring due to favorable weather conditions.







