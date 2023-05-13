Durefishan And Bilal Abbas Steal Hearts With Their On-Screen Chemistry

Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem have been paired for an upcoming drama

Durefishan Saleem shared a photo of them together on social media

Bilal Abbas will play the character of Shaahmeer Sikandar in the drama

Currently, Pakistani fans are enamored with the romantic stories of newly formed onscreen couples. The pairing of Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali has demonstrated that viewers desire to see well-known actors as onscreen couples.

Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem have been paired for a forthcoming project, and a photo of them together has been shared by Durefishan Saleem on social media. Bilal Abbas Khan, a skilled actor who captivates audiences with his authentic and excellent acting, appears in the image.

Actors Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan have been paired up for the upcoming drama 'Ishq Murshid,' and their on-screen chemistry has been adored by fans. In the drama, Bilal will play the character of Shaahmeer Sikandar, while Durefishan will be the leading lady.

0 Bilal Abbas will play the character of Shaahmeer Sikandar in the drama 0 Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem have been paired for an upcoming drama 0 Durefishan Saleem shared a photo of them together on social media

The drama is currently being filmed, and fans are thrilled about this pairing. They have expressed their excitement on social media, and many predict that the drama will be a hit. Some fan comments have been compiled for reference.



























