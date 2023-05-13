Hareem Shah Threatens Rana Sanaullah To Release Videos If Internet Doesn't Restore By Tonight

Hareem Shah loves to stir up controversy.

She has threatened to publish videos featuring Rana Sanaullah.

The TikTok star gave Rana Sanaullah a blunt ultimatum on Twitter.

In an unexpected turn of events, Hareem Shah, who loves to stir up controversy, has threatened to publish offensive videos purportedly featuring Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

This audacious warning is made against the context of a four-day nationwide mobile internet service suspension, which was put in place in reaction to sizable protests sparked by the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

The well-known TikTok star gave Rana Sanaullah a blunt ultimatum on Twitter by asking the immediate reinstatement of mobile internet restoration. Hareem Shah issued a warning that if her demand was not satisfied within the allotted period, she will retaliate by publishing a number of videos that would damage the Minister's image.

'اگر رانا جی نے آج رات تک انٹرنیٹ بحال نہ کیا تو میں نے ساری وڈیوز بحال کردینی ہیں۔ ' she stated in the tweet.









Shah has previously found herself in the middle of a contentious situation. Her bold behaviour and remarks have a history of garnering media notice. When personal videos of her were posted on social media recently, she was the subject of a significant scandal.

The incident triggered a contentious discussion and intense backlash on numerous online forums. In reaction, Hareem Shah accused her friends of being the cause of this breach of privacy and declared her intention to sue them.

Additionally, a video starring Sheikh Rashid, the former Federal Minister for Railways, and Hareem Shah went viral on social media in 2019. The contentious video attracted a lot of attention and stirred up a lot of controversy.

The video was later removed from Hareem Shah's social media accounts, and she issued a statement apologising for it. She attempted to dissociate herself from the incident and insisted that she had no desire to slander anyone.