Mian Ejaz Resigns From Punjab Film Censor Board

Mian Ejaz, son of a member of the Punjab Film Censor Board, has resigned from his position as a member and has recommended Naseer Taqueer as his replacement for the position of chairman of the Punjab Film Censor Board.

In his statement, Mian Ejaz said that he is a part of the Pakistani film industry and the current state of the industry is evident to everyone. 'My prayers are with the Pakistani film-makers,' he added.

He also thanked the Punjab government for appointing him as a member of the Punjab Film Censor Board, but due to personal commitments, he cannot fulfill his responsibilities any longer and suggested someone else for the position.

It is worth mentioning that the Punjab Film Censor Board was recently reconstituted, and Naseer Taqueer was appointed as the chairman, while Mian Ejaz was given representation on the board from the Pakistani film industry.