Pictures - Nadir Ali Performs umrah With His Family

Nadir Ali, a well-known YouTuber and prominent person from Pakistan, became well-known worldwide for his amusing prank videos that he frequently posted on his P 4 Pakao channel.

P 4 Pakao, which boasts an astonishing 4 million subscribers, has developed into a well-liked platform for his content. Nadir started his professional career while he was quite young.

Nadir Ali, a native of Karachi, Pakistan, has a sizable following both at home as well as worldwide. Nadir has added podcasting and hosting to his list of talents in addition to his skill at pulling practical jokes.

His new YouTube channel, Nadir Ali Official, where he now broadcasts engaging podcasts, has amassed a sizable following of about 720,000 members. Along with his successful work, Nadir enjoys his happy marriage and being the proud parent of a cute boy named Hamdan.

Nadir Ali recently set out on a long journey to Saudi Arabia to carry out his religious obligation to conduct Umrah. He had the honour of touring the holy towns of Madina and Makkah with his beloved wife.

Nadir Ali was joined in undertaking the holy pilgrimage by his wife, parents, and brother on this Umrah journey. The jokester, overjoyed, used his social media accounts to post a tonne of lovely pictures from this fortunate vacation. He also shared touching and lovely pictures of his son on his Instagram account, which delighted his followers.

Have a look!

