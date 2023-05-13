Wahaj Ali & Yumna Zaidi Looks Stunning In Bridal Photoshoot

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi are featured in designer Maha Wajahat's bridal campaign Marasim.

Maha Wajahat shared the three outfits on her Instagram.

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali looked incredibly lovely together.

The most well-known current on-screen pair, Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, are featured in designer and photographer Maha Wajahat's magnificent bridal campaign Marasim. In any case, Tere Bin followers created and popularised the hashtag Meerasim, which is where the name of the bridal campaign, Marasim, originates.

Maha Wajahat has so far shared the three outfits on her Instagram. The first stunning appearance came from Haldi Rasam. Nikah gave the second glance. Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali looked incredibly lovely together.

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's stunning Ubtan look, complete with all-yellow attire, was posted by Maha Wajahat. They appeared magnificent in their attire. So far, the duo is becoming incredibly well-known. Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi had previously been highlighted in Maria B's Eid campaign. They currently serve as the representatives for Maha Wajahat's major Marasim campaign.

Have a look!

