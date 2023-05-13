Sixth Militant Commander Killed In Israeli Air Strike On Gaza

A PIJ spokesman confirmed Iyad al-Hassani's death.

33 Palestinians have been killed and 147 injured.

Egypt presented a new proposal for a ceasefire.

As fighting between the two groups heated up, Israel killed a sixth senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in an air strike in Gaza.

According to the report, Iyad al-Hassani has been in charge of the militant group's operations since his predecessor was killed on Tuesday.

The strike on Friday, which medics said killed another person, came after a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza, some of which landed near Jerusalem.

Following the exchange, the chances of an impending ceasefire appeared slim.

According to a Palestinian official familiar with the Egyptian talks, Egyptian officials 'presented this evening a new proposal for a ceasefire, which is being studied now.' Egypt, they added, was also awaiting Israel's response.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 33 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel carried out a series of air strikes early Tuesday that killed three top PIJ commanders. Another 147 people were injured.

According to Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service, one Israeli civilian was killed and five were injured by Palestinian rocket fire during the same time period.

The fighting which resumed on Friday came after 12 hours of relative calm, during which there were several Israeli air strikes but no Palestinian rocket attacks.

Around midday PIJ militants launched dozens of rockets. Some were aimed towards the Jerusalem area, about 65km (40 miles) from Gaza.

The Israeli military said two rockets heading to Jerusalem were intercepted, but another rocket reportedly landed in an open field near the Jewish settlement of Bat Ayin in the occupied West Bank, about 16km south of the city.

PIJ said 'the firing of rockets at Jerusalem is a message, and everyone should understand its aim'.

Targeting Jerusalem, which Israel considers its capital, is meant to signal to Israel that the group is prepared to connect events in the city to those in Gaza.

It is the first time rockets have landed nearby since a 10-day conflict in May 2021 between Israel and militants in Gaza.

Israel responded to Friday's rocket attack with a barrage of air strikes.

Two people were killed when warplanes bombed a multi-story residential building in Gaza City's northern Nasser neighbourhood. According to rescuers, five others were injured, including a child.

According to the sources, a PIJ spokesman confirmed Iyad al-Hassani's death.

According to sources, Hassani was the deputy head of Islamic Jihad's armed wing and the most senior figure in the organisation to be targeted by Israel thus far in the fighting.

Israel's air force said Hassani had replaced Khalil al-Bahtini, who was killed on Tuesday, as PIJ's 'commanding officer of the operation in the Gaza Strip' and described him as a 'significant figure'.

The identity of the second person was not immediately clear, but the air force described them as a PIJ 'operative'.

An Israeli official told hitting the senior chain of command was also meant as a warning to Hamas, the dominant armed group in Gaza, which so far is thought to have stayed on the sidelines of the current escalation.

More rockets were fired at southern Israeli communities following the strike and Israel said there was likely to be more long-range fire in response to what it called the 'targeted killing' of Hassani.

On Thursday, another two top PIJ commanders - the head of its rocket launching force and his deputy - were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Gaza.

This week's fighting is the bloodiest since three days of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in August, when 49 Palestinians were killed in Gaza.

According to the military, at least 973 rockets and mortars have been fired from Gaza in the last four days, with 761 of them crossing into Israeli territory. Most were intercepted or landed in open areas.

According to the military, 181 of the rockets missed their targets inside Gaza, killing four people, three of whom were children. The allegation is denied by Islamic Jihad.

The military also claims to have struck 254 PIJ targets in Gaza. According to Gaza's housing ministry, 28 homes have been destroyed, 37 have been severely damaged and are uninhabitable, and 495 have been partially damaged.

Meanwhile, a British surgeon stranded in Gaza has told that more than 140 'desperately sick' patients there, most of whom have cancer, are being denied urgently-needed treatment while the crossing to Israel remains shut for a fourth day.

'The doctors I work with here have got multiple examples of people who are in desperate need of cancer treatment,' Professor Nick Maynard said.

'These treatments are undoubtedly being delayed and potentially leading to deaths because of the delays now,' he added.

