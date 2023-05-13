Arrest Miscreants Involved In Vandalism In 72 Hours: PM Shehbaz

Prime minister set a deadline of 72 hours to arrest

The prime minister said the whole nation was in utter state of grief

They would have to stand trials in the anti-terrorism courts, he said

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to immediately arrest all those elements who were involved in different abhorrent and unpardonable incidents of vandalism, attacks and arson of May 9, inflicting massive damages to public and private properties across Punjab province.

Addressing a meeting during his visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the prime minister set a deadline of 72 hours for the law enforcement agencies to arrest all those people involved in setting on fire different buildings and infrastructure including the historic Jinnah (Corpse commander) house.

The prime minister said the whole nation was in utter state of grief over such painful incidents except Imran Niazi and his armed followers who had acted not less than the enemies of Pakistan as no Pakistani could ever think of such action or planning.

The prime minister said these people should be arrested and made to face the law in accordance with the relevant legal and the constitutional provisions.

He also desired enhancement of number of anti-terrorism courts in the province where the legal proceedings against all these culprits should commence swiftly.

He further maintained that during a meeting in Islamabad the other day, he had already issued clear directives that all those people who were involved, planned, abetted and facilitated the terrible attacks across the country should be dealt with iron hand.

They would have to stand trials in the anti-terrorism courts and he had already instructed the law minister to increase number of the courts, he added.

“It is time to do or die or now or never. The real culprits who showed this kind of enmity against the motherland should be arrested and produced in anti-terrorism courts under the relevant laws. These elements should be arrested immediately, without fear or favour,” he added.