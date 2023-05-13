Babar Awan Says Will Approach Court For Asad Umar’s Release

Dr Babar Awan met PTI senior leader Asad Umar in Adiala Jail.

He said they will approach the court for the release of Asad Umar.

The PTI leaders are currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal adviser Dr Babar Awan on Saturday met senior party leader Asad Umar in Adiala Jail.

The meeting took place in Adiala Jail where several senior party leaders are currently being incarcerated after being taken into custody following protests across the country and held under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO)

0 The PTI leaders are currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail. 0 Dr Babar Awan met PTI senior leader Asad Umar in Adiala Jail. 0 He said they will approach the court for the release of Asad Umar.

According to reports, they discussed the current political situation. Babar Awan said Asad Umar was in good condition and his body language and morale remained high.

He said they will approach the court for the release of Asad Umar. After the meeting, Babar Awan left for Lahore to meet Chairman Imran Khan.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved Babar Awan’s plea seeking pre-arrest bail and restrained police from arresting him.

IHC Bar Association President Naveed Malik appeared in the court on behalf of Babar Awan. He pleaded to the court that Asad Umar has been arrested and there are apprehensions regarding Babar Awan’s arrest.

He expressed concern that Babar Awan could be arrested on political grounds. He pleaded to the court to grant bail before arrest to Awan on humanitarian grounds.

The bench approved the pre-arrest bail petition and issued notices to Islamabad Police, NAB, interior secretary and IG Islamabad restraining law enforcement agencies from arresting Babar Awan.

Police shifted PTI stalwarts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry to Adiala jail after they were taken into custody following the arrest of Chairman Imran Khan. The PTI leaders were arrested on charges of sabotaging peace and sent to jail for 14 days.

Asad Umar was the first to be arrested on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He was whisked away by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) when he was set to leave for the Supreme Court to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s decision on Imran Khan’s arrest.

He was followed by Fawad Chaudhry who was arrested after coming from the premises Supreme Court. Fawad was present in the top court after submitting a plea to restrain police from arresting him.

The petition was not fixed for hearing on the same day and Fawad was subsequently arrested after he came outside the court premises after more than 12 hours.

Qureshi was arrested from the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) house in Islamabad in the wee hours of Thursday and shifted to an undisclosed location.

Police also arrested PTI and former deputy speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri in Islamabad. PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry have also been arrested.