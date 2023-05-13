Dr Yasmin Rashid Arrested After Being Released From Jail

Police have again arrested PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid.

LAHORE: Police have again arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid after she was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail.

PTI’s legal team told media that a large contingent of police was present outside the jail awaiting the release of the former provincial minister to arrest her.

The lawyers said Dr Yasmin Rashid was arrested and taken away by the police from outside Kot Lakhpat Jail. They said 14 women have been arrested from the prison premises and taken to Chung police station.

Advocate Mahir Muhammad Arshad said female advocates are also in jail while only two PTI women activists were released yesterday. He said the detention orders by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore have been suspended by the Lahore High Court.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the detention of former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and ordered her release.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid heard the petition and said Dr Yasmin Rashid should be released if she is not wanted in any case. In a separate hearing, the LHC suspended the detention of 17 other PTI female workers and ordered their release.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that Dr Yasmin was a senior citizen and a cancer patient. He said PTI leadership and workers were arrested in bogus FIRs to prevent them from their democratic right to election campaign.

Justice Shahid questioned what evidence the government had to detain her. The law officer stated that Dr Yasmin was the central Punjab president of the party and participated in every political activity.

The officer stated that there were video clips that established the involvement of Dr Yasmin in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence. The judge remarked that the incident occurred on May 9 but the detention notification was issued on May 12. He suggested that an FIR should have been registered instead of detaining her.

Justice Shahid suspended the detention notification with instruction to release the former minister with immediate effect.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was arrested under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as the police launched a crackdown on PTI leaders following violent protests.

The former health minister said police had raided her house and taken her 73-year-old brother-in-law into custody. A number of cases were filed against her for allegedly instigating people to violence during the protests.