Fazl Appeals Workers To Attend Protest Outside SC On Monday

Fazl says three-judge bench, high court judges grant protection to a convict (Imran Khan)

Says we have to protect our institutions and correct corruption of judges

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the PDM and JUI workers and the whole nation to arrive outside the Supreme Court to participate in peaceful protest at nine o'clock in the morning on Monday.

Fazl in video message released on Saturday said that all convoys reach outside the SC to show national unity as three-judge bench and high court judges granted protection to a convict (Imran Khan).

He asserted, “We have to protect our institutions and correct the corruption of judges. Judges are paid from the taxes of the poor people of Pakistan. Judges today are violating the constitution, law and judicial traditions. Unilaterally protecting a criminal and giving him VIP protocol and encouraging him to commit more crimes and destroy the economy is condemnable act of the judiciary.”

He maintained that a criminal was being encouraged to further weaken the country so much that the country was torn apart, adding, “We have already been in the field and today it is necessary to come in the field once again.”

“We are inviting the people and workers to come to Shahrah Dastur on Monday morning, the leaders and volunteers of Ansar-ul-Islam will be there to maintain order. I also appeal to the lawyers’ community to protect the law and participate actively in the protest.”

Fighting for the supremacy of the Constitution, lawyers have always made sacrifices for this purpose and today there is a need for lawyers to come to the field, Fazl said and added, “I appeal to the workers of every political party that they should make this protest a national protest.”

The PDM chief said that the nation protests against such indiscretions, partiality and overstepping of its authority by the institutions, urging people to come together on the constitution and send a strong message that the courts should stop their behavior.