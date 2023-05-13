Investigation On Seven Cases Against Imran Khan In Lahore Underway: LHC Written Order

LHC issued a two-page written decision.

IG Punjab presented a report of criminal cases against Imran Khan.

Report said 9 criminal cases against Imran Khan were registered in Punjab.

The written order of the Lahore High Court (LHC) stated that investigation on seven cases in Lahore against PTI Chairman Imran Khan is underway.

3 Report said 9 criminal cases against Imran Khan were registered in Punjab. 3 LHC issued a two-page written decision. 3 IG Punjab presented a report of criminal cases against Imran Khan.

LHC five-member larger bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi issued the written decision.

Punjab IG Usman Anwar presented the report of criminal cases filed against Imran Khan in Punjab.

The two-page written decision against the request to stop proceeding against Khan stated that there had been nine criminal cases registered against the PTI chairman.

The report added that an investigation in seven cases registered in Lahore is underway.

While Imran Khan had been declared innocent in the Rawalpindi criminal case.

The LHC order mentioned that the case against Imran Khan in Faisalabad has been dismissed.

The LHC adjourns the hearing till May 26.