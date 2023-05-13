Islamabad Court Dismisses Nikkah Case Against Imran Khan

Court termed the petition against Khan as inadmissible.

Imran Khan married Bushra Bib in 2018.

The marriage of Khan with Bushra Bibi had been facing objections in recent times.

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad rejected a petition on Saturday that questioned the legality of the marriage between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi, deeming it inadmissible.

2 The marriage of Khan with Bushra Bibi had been facing objections in recent times. 2 Court termed the petition against Khan as inadmissible. 2 Imran Khan married Bushra Bib in 2018.

The case was presided over by Civil Judge Nasr Minullah, with Advocate Raja Rizwan Abbasi representing the petitioner.

The petitioner's lawyer argued that the marriage during the Iddat period was illegal, as Bushra Bibi was in Iddat in January 2018 and divorced in November of the same year according to the law.

The lawyer also raised doubts about the legitimacy of the subsequent marriage and questioned why it took place.

Rizwan Abbasi claimed that the fraudulent actions began in Bani Gala and the marriage occurred in Lahore.

However, the judge pointed out that since the marriage took place in Lahore, the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

The lawyer countered by stating that the cleric who conducted the Nikah was from Islamabad.

Ultimately, the court reserved its verdict and later declared that the plea against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi fell outside its jurisdiction, rendering it inadmissible.

It should be noted that in 2018, the former prime minister married Bushra Bibi after divorcing her previous husband, Khawar Farid Maneka.