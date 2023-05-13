ISPR Claim Killing Of All Terrorists During Balochistan’s Muslim Bagh Clearance Operation

The operation included the release of hostages and the safe rescue of 3 families.

All six terrorists in the compound were killed.

Intelligence operations will continue to arrest facilitators and coordinators of terrorists, ISPR.

The security forces on Saturday completed the clearance operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Muslim Bagh district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The clearance operation was launched on the site after a group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces’ camps in the early hours of Friday morning.

The complex clearance operation included the release of hostages and the safe rescue of three families in a residential area.

While In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced Shahadat while another six individuals including a woman have been injured, the ISPR statement said.

The terrorists did not spare even the children for their nefarious purposes.

'The security forces continue to maintain pressure on the terrorists,' the ISPR statement.

Added, the intelligence operations will continue till the arrest of the facilitators and coordinators of the terrorists.

Earlier, at least two terrorists were killed, while two soldiers embraced martyrdom in an attempt by security forces to foil an attack on camps in Muslim Bagh.