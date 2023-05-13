Khawaja Asif Says “ashamed Of Mishandling Of PTI Women”

Said the sanctity of homes was violated.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif strongly condemned the violation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader's home's sanctity and the mishandling of women.

During a conversation with the media in Sialkot, Asif said that he is really ashamed of what had happened with PTI women, and added there is no room for such acts in our politics.

The minister stated that he apologizes to the families whose sanctity has been violated.

Added, being in political opposition we talk verbally but never cross the limits.

What happened with Usman Dar’s mother by the police was extremely wrong and very shameful for me, said Asif.

Khawaja Asif stressed visiting Dar’s mother if granted permission.

He said that work started under an agenda against Nawaz Sharif in 2018 and there was a nexus of judiciary and establishment to end Nawaz Sharif's politics.

While highlighting Imran Khan, Asif criticized the way he was welcomed in the court.

This is the situation of the highest post of the judiciary, he added.

The minister also criticized why such reliefs were not granted to Nawaz Sharif.

He stated that Maryam Nawaz used to meet her father in jail and Asif Ali Zardari’s sister was detained, but the court is now implementing new laws on Imran Khan.

Khawaja Asif objected to the remarks of Imran Khan regarding the army chief, stating that when Khan was in power the establishment was not criticized.

What our enemy could not do, the followers of Imran Khan did during the violent protests across Pakistan; said Asif.

Asif also criticized President Arif Alvi for staying silent in the remarks of Imran Khan.

Added the only demand of PDM’s sit-in at the Supreme Court will be that the judiciary acts like the judiciary.

Asif said that some members of the judiciary are giving NRO to Imran Khan.



