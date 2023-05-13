language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Maryam Nawaz To Lead PML-N In PDM’s Sit-in Outside SC

Maryam Nawaz To Lead PML-N In PDM’s Sit-in Outside SC

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 06:55 PM

Open In App
Maryam Nawaz To Lead PML-N In PDM’s Sit-in Outside SC
  • Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad to participate in sit-in.
  • Maryam Nawaz will represent PML-N in PDM sit-in.
  • PML-N would participate in sit-in under leadership of Maryam Nawaz.

ISLAMABAD: Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif will lead Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sit-in outside Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 15.

PML-N would participate in sit-in under leadership of Maryam Nawaz. 4

PML-N would participate in sit-in under leadership of Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad to participate in sit-in. 4

Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Islamabad to participate in sit-in.

Maryam Nawaz will represent PML-N in PDM sit-in. 4

Maryam Nawaz will represent PML-N in PDM sit-in.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Islamabad to participate in the sit-in to be staged by the PDM outside the Supreme Court.

“On the instructions of PML-N chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Party’s President Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif will represent the PML-N in the PDM sit-in on Monday.”

The PML-N would participate in the sit-in under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she added.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,240,529[+19,026*]

DEATHS

6,874,158[+6*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story