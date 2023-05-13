Pakistan Coast Guards Seize Massive Quantity Of High-quality Drugs In Gwadar

The drugs were to be smuggled abroad.

Pakistan Coast Guards on Saturday foiled drug smuggling attempted by seizing a huge cache of expensive drugs (hashish) in Gwadar.

Spokesperson of Pakistan Coast Guards stated that they received information from a secret agency, about a possibility of drug smuggling in large quantities from Gwadar.

Following which, the director general of Pakistan Coast Guards issued orders to the concerned commanders to tighten the checking in their area.

The area commander of Pakistan Coast Guards made a detailed plan and formed mobile patrol parties consisting of 17 men including two officers.

During the search operation, 1936 kg of hidden high-quality hashish was recovered from bushes in the general area of Gwadar, Kaldan Jhal.

The seized drugs were supposed to be smuggled abroad, the spokesman of Pakistan Coast Guards said.

Added that the value of the seized drugs is around $32.3 million in the international market.