PDM Announces Indefinite Sit-in Outside Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to hold an indefinite sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan over allegedly claiming that the top court is biased in favour of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed concerns over the court’s decision to release the PTI chief after his arrest illegal. PML-N leaders, including chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, have also slammed the Chief Justice of Pakistan for allegedly favouring the former prime minister.

Jamiat Ulema-e-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari said the PDM will also hold a sit-in outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said they will demand action against the PTI for attacking military installations during violent protests despite the imposition of Section 144 and ban on public gatherings.

He said they have appealed to workers from across the country to reach Islamabad for the sit-in. He said the chief justice should resign immediately. “If the chief justice has any public concern, he should go home,” he said.

He said the chief justice should remain impartial and provide justice. He said such bias by the top judge is not seen anywhere and stubbornness will lead to destruction.

He said the government has not denied elections which will be held on their stipulated time. He said the PTI was complaining of torture after being arrested for only two days.

“PTI is a group of terrorists,” he said, adding that they have fought against martial law to uphold the Constitution and will fight those against democracy.

He announced to hold an indefinite sit-in in front of the Supreme Court. He said the supremacy of Parliament shall be maintained in all circumstances.

Meanwhile, PML-N has started preparations for a protest in front of the Supreme Court. The party will hold a rally from Lahore to Islamabad led by chief organizer Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz appointed PML-N Lahore President Malik Saiful Malook as the convener for the Islamabad rally. Former PML-N MPAS have been instructed to bring more workers to the rally.

The rally will leave from Thokar Niaz Baig towards Islamabad on Monday at 10 AM. Islamabad authorities have not received any request to hold protest rallies.