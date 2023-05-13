PM Shehbaz Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Soldiers In Balochistan

He commiserated with the bereaved families

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six soldiers of Pakistan Army and one civilian during an operation against terrorists at FC Compound in Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan.

In a statement, he commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the higher ranks of martyrs.

Praying for the early recovery of the injured, the Prime Minister directed to provide them best possible medical treatment.

Shehbaz Sharif said the armed forces are determined to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism. He said the entire nation stands by the security forces.

The security forces on Saturday completed the clearance operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Muslim Bagh district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

All the six terrorists present in the compound were gunned down, the ISPR stated.

The clearance operation was launched on the site after a group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces’ camps in the early hours of Friday morning.

The complex clearance operation included the release of hostages and the safe rescue of three families in a residential area.

While In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced Shahadat while another six individuals including a woman have been injured, the ISPR statement said.

The terrorists did not spare even the children for their nefarious purposes.

'The security forces continue to maintain pressure on the terrorists,' the ISPR statement.