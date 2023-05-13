PM Shehbaz Says Imran Khan’s Statement Against Army Chief Reveal His Anti-state Intentions

PM condemned Khan’s remarks against army chief.

Said Khan was mastermind behind the attacks on army installations.

PM said the nation stands with Pakistan army and its chief.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed strong condemnation for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's accusations against the army chief.

In a statement issued, the PM described Imran Kahn's remarks as evidence of his narrow-mindedness.

According to Shehbaz Sharif, these statements are an admission by the mastermind behind the tragic events of May 9.

The PM believed that this mentality is the same that has fabricated false allegations of his own murder against patriotic army officers and concocted stories of espionage and foreign conspiracies.

He asserted that these statements reveal the true intentions of the anti-state mastermind behind the terrorists.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan is responsible for the plan to disrespect the monuments of martyrs and heroes, as well as the attacks on sensitive installations and buildings.

The premier argued that Imran Khan anger towards General Syed Asim Munir stems from the general's knowledge of Imran Khan's alleged corruption, along with that of his wife, Farah Gogi, and senior PTI leaders.

Shehbaz Sharif dismissed the allegations against General Syed Asim Munir, who was highly respected within the ranks and appointed based on merit.

He believed that Imran Khan's comments reflect his fear of the decorated army chief, who is known for his integrity and devotion to the country.

The PM concluded by stating that such derogatory remarks against the courageous army chief, who is actively fighting against terrorism, equate to supporting terrorists.

Shehbaz Sharif affirmed that the entire nation stands united in support of the armed forces and the army chief.