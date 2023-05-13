PTA Restores Internet Service Across Pakistan

Social media apps are still down.

The decision to restore social media apps will be taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Today marks the fourth day of social media apps shut down.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday restored internet service across Pakistan.

However, social media apps remain suspended across the country.

The internet and social media app shutdown prevailed, following the violent protests after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

PTA officials reported that access to social media has not been granted yet.

Additionally, the decision to restore social media applications is to be taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Social media apps such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram continue to remain suspended across the country.

The sudden internet suspension enforced by the government left thousands of daily-earning riders without jobs, causing severe economic hardship for those who depend on the gig economy.

Essential services such as food delivery, transportation, courier services, and freelance work had come to a halt after the internet suspension.



