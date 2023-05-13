Registrar Supreme Court Summons Security Meeting

Registrar SC also summoned DC Islamabad.

SC is scheduled to hear ECP review petition.

Ruling coalition PDM has given a call to protest at SC.

ISLAMABAD: Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned a security meeting after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced a sit-in outside the apex court on May 15.

0 Ruling coalition PDM has given a call to protest at SC. 0 Registrar SC also summoned DC Islamabad. 0 SC is scheduled to hear ECP review petition.

Registrar Supreme Court also summoned Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Special Branch Islamabad, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, and Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Operations.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Election Commission revision petition on Monday, which will be heard by a three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

There, the ruling coalition PDM has given a call to protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday against the judicial behavior.