Sana Claims 40,000 To 45,000 People Protested Across Country On May 9

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that only 40,000 to 45,000 people protested across the country on May 9.

He made the claim while addressing a press conference, here on Saturday.

He added that out of 230 million people, only 45 thousand people came out to protest throughout the country.

He maintained that 19 to 22 thousand people participated on 26 places of KP and protests were held at 12 places in Islamabad, adding that their method of protest was the same across the country

Rana further claimed that attempts were also made to rob banks in many places.

On May 10, the number of these protests decreased, thank God, he added and said that the workers were being told how to make petrol bombs.

The minister said that attacking the houses of political opponents is not our culture but from May 9 to 12, properties, civilian and military installations were attacked and ransacked.

He questioned what politics was in setting martyrs' memorial on fire.

He observed that Imran Khan is not a political leader.