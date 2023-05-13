SCBA President, Secretary Expresses Solidarity With Supreme Court

SCBA president, secretary say stand with rule of law, supremacy of Constitution and judiciary

Say sit-in by political parties on Monday is an bid to undermine sanctity and integrity of SC

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and Secretary have expressed solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

President Supreme Court Bar Abid Zuberi and Secretary Muqtadar Akhtar Shabi in a statement said that they stand with the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary.

The statement said that the announcement of sit-in by political parties (PDM) on Monday is an attempt to undermine the sanctity and integrity of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, adding that any form of violence including violent sit-ins or protests shall be a violation of law.

It says that PDM's sit-in will be a threat to law and order under Section 144 of the PPC. The Article 245 of the Constitution has already been implemented in the federal capital. The Federal Government, law enforcement agencies and their respective subsidiaries are duty-bound to make fool-proof security arrangements to ensure the safety and security for the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The statement says the Supreme Court Bar is committed to upholding the principles of the rule of law and the integrity of our judicial institutions. “We recognize and respect the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.”

Any attempt to undermine or challenge the authority of the Supreme Court is harmful to the foundations of democracy, it said and added, “We call upon the political parties to refrain from such actions which would harm the integrity and functioning of our Judiciary.”

The statement says all political stakeholders should lower the political temperature in the best interest of the country's development.