Security Beefed Up At Zaman Park After Imran Khan’s Return

106 police personnel will be deployed for the security of Imran Khan in Zaman Park.

Security personnel will be posted in three shifts.

Due to the anger of the workers, the security personnel are wearing civil clothes.

Following the return of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his Lahore residence, security has been beefed up at the Zaman Park.

Imran Khan arrived at his residence in Zaman Park, late on Friday night.

He had been granted interim bail in multiple cases registered in the federal capital by the Islamabad High Court.

Concerned about the possibility of re-arrest if he left the court premises, Khan stayed at the IHC until he received a written verdict.

Imran Khan stayed in the IHC building for three hours and later he issued a video message to the nation.

In the message, Imran Khan stated that since three hours I have been abducted by the police in IHC building and they are not letting him leave.

He had warned the police officers to open Islamabad's routes within 15 minutes or he would announce his next course of action.

Upon reaching Zaman Park, he was greeted by a large group of PTI supporters and received a warm welcome from his sisters, family members, and party leaders.

Khan traveled from Islamabad to Lahore under heavy security, making a stop at a rest area along the motorway.

Khan is scheduled to address the nation, informing them about the country's political situation and his political strategy.

He is also expected to appear before the Lahore High Court on Monday and will remain at his Lahore residence until receiving written orders from the court.

During the hearing, Khan expressed concerns about potential re-arrest and negative reactions, disavowing responsibility for any resulting consequences.

He also mentioned his limited knowledge about the current situation in the country and expressed feeling mistreated.

In an informal conversation with the media, Khan mentioned his fear of being arrested again.

He revealed that he was allowed to speak to his wife, Bushra Bibi, over the phone using the official line of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with the court's permission.

Khan further shared his prior apprehension of being arrested, leading him to release a video statement before his arrest, in which he claimed to have been manhandled and struck with a stick, resulting in swelling and wounds on the back of his head.