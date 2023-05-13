language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
King Charles Release Official Portrait With William And George

King Charles Release Official Portrait With William And George

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 05:51 AM

Open In App
King Charles Release Official Portrait With William And George
  • King Charles' portrait including Prince William and Prince George made public.
  • The Royal Family posted the picture on their Instagram page.
  • The image shows a 40-year-old William in ceremonial dress standing to the King's right.

The most recent image of King Charles including Prince William and Prince George has been made public.

The image shows a 40-year-old William in ceremonial dress standing to the King's right. 3

The image shows a 40-year-old William in ceremonial dress standing to the King's right.

King Charles' portrait including Prince William and Prince George made public. 3

King Charles' portrait including Prince William and Prince George made public.

The Royal Family posted the picture on their Instagram page. 3

The Royal Family posted the picture on their Instagram page.

The Royal Family posted the picture on their Instagram page, which includes His Majesty and his heirs.

The image shows a 40-year-old William in ceremonial dress standing to the King's right.

In contrast, Prince George of Wales posed for a photo with the group while wearing a page uniform.

As soon as they saw the image, admirers immediately commented on it:“Fantastic picture of The King and heirs,” one commented. “Her late Majesty would be immensely proud.”

“Beautiful picture the late queen would love this,” someone else wrote. “I’m sure she’s watching all this and is so proud.”

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,240,529[+19,026*]

DEATHS

6,874,158[+6*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story