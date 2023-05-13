Mike Tindall Discusses His Coronation Date Night With Wife Zara, Including Their Dance To Lionel Richie

Mike and Zara Tindall enjoyed a child-free date night before King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, seizing the opportunity to spend quality time together.

Tindall revealed they stayed out late at an exclusive private club in London, cherishing the chance to have a drink and connect without their three children.

Dining with members of the royal family earlier in the evening made the date night even more special for the couple.

Mike Tindall opened up about enjoying a child-free date night with his wife Zara on the eve of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation. During an interview on Good Morning Britain, Tindall, 44, revealed that they took the opportunity to have some quality time together without their three children, Mia, 9, Lena, 4, and Lucas. The couple reportedly stayed out late, until 2 a.m., at London's exclusive private member's club, The Arts Club.

Tindall expressed how nice it was to have a date night, acknowledging the challenges of finding time alone when you have three children. He mentioned that it's not always easy to go out and have a drink together, making the evening even more special. Earlier in the evening, he and Zara had the privilege of dining with members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife Sophie, at a prestigious London nightclub called Oswald's.

Having the chance to go out, have a drink, and engage in conversation without the responsibilities of parenting was greatly appreciated by Tindall. He expressed his satisfaction with the decision to prioritize their time as a couple and emphasized that he had no regrets about their date night. It provided them with an opportunity to relax and enjoy each other's company during a significant event like the coronation.

Mike and Zara Tindall seized the chance to enjoy a special date night on the eve of the coronation. They relished the moment, savoring the opportunity to relax and share a drink without their children. Tindall acknowledged the challenges of finding personal time as parents and expressed gratitude for the chance to connect and chat. Their date night became a cherished memory amidst the significant coronation period.

Tindall's response to concerns about staying out late for the coronation was to not worry about tomorrow but instead focus on enjoying the present moment and deal with the next day when it comes.

However, at the star-studded Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, Tindall opted for a more subdued approach. While TV cameras captured him dancing in the bleachers to performances by artists like Lionel Richie and Katy Perry

Tindall humorously acknowledged the challenges of dancing on a raised platform under bright lights at the Coronation Concert. He joked that he didn't showcase his best dance moves, considering the presence of the King. Tindall playfully speculated that attempting any interesting dance maneuvers might not have been well-received in that setting.

With a lighthearted laugh, Tindall quoted the movie character Hitch, stating, 'You've got to stay in your safe zone.' He humorously mentioned that he did his best with flag waving during the Coronation Concert, showcasing his enthusiasm and enjoyment of the moment.

During his appearance on the morning news show, Tindall discussed his annual charity golf day, which serves as a fundraising event for two important causes: the Cure Parkinson's Trust and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

On Instagram, the former sports star shared several snapshots from the fundraising event, including a heartwarming picture with his wife, whom he has been married to for almost 12 years.

The photo captures the couple beaming with joy as they pose for the camera. They both wear matching caps, while Zara complements her look with white jeans and a blue hoodie layered under a black jacket that features the same competition logo as her husband's black polo shirt.

Tindall's eye-catching tropical-patterned shorts became the highlight of his outfit. When asked if he seeks fashion advice from Zara, he jokingly replied, 'No, basically she won't speak to me for a week after my choices in fashion. It's more about redemption afterwards!'

Zara spoke to the media about the upcoming coronation and her mother, Princess Anne's, important role as the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting on horseback during the Coronation Procession.

'It's a busy time for everyone, and my brother and I are very close, so it's nice for her to be involved,' Zara shared with the media, referring to her mother Princess Anne's participation in the coronation.

A passion for horses has been passed down through generations in the royal family, with the late matriarch Queen Elizabeth, her daughter Princess Anne, and her eldest granddaughter all being accomplished horsewomen.

Zara also mentioned that horses are an integral part of their family, leading to constant discussions about performances and breeding. The shared passion for horses ensures that there is always lively horse-related conversation happening among them.

Before Princess Anne took center stage in the procession, Zara expressed that her family would undoubtedly be remembering their late matriarch on May 6.

'We will certainly miss her greatly,' she expressed in reference to her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.