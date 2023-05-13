Omid Scobie To Stand In UK Court For Prince Harry

Omid Scobie will appear in court to help the Duke of Sussex in his lawsuit

Omid Scobie will testify on behalf of Prince Harry next Monday.

Scobie is scheduled to testify in Harry's phone-hacking case against MGN.

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who is also their biographer, will appear in court to help the Duke of Sussex in his lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers for unlawful information collection.

0 Scobie is scheduled to testify in Harry's phone-hacking case against MGN. 0 Omid Scobie will appear in court to help the Duke of Sussex in his lawsuit 0 Omid Scobie will testify on behalf of Prince Harry next Monday.

Scobie, who collaborated with Carolyn Durand to write the memoir Finding Freedom about the Sussex family, will testify on behalf of Prince Harry next Monday.

Scobie is scheduled to testify in Harry's phone-hacking case against MGN based on his own experiences as an intern at one of MGN's papers, according to court documents published by the source.

“He (Scobie) will testify that when interning at the showbiz desk of MGN Sunday paperThe People he was given a list of mobile telephone numbers and a verbal description of how to listen to voicemails, as if it were a routine newsgathering technique,” wrote Tom Sykes.

Sykes also said that Scobie “will say that he saw Piers Morgan being told that ‘the information had come from voicemails’, when he questioned a story about the singer Kylie Minogue.”

It is important to note that Prince Harry is suing two distinct tabloid publishers in the UK for illegally acquiring information on him, allegedly using methods like phone hacking.







