Prince Harry Was 'forced' To Sit In Third Row At Coronation For Prince William

Prince Harry was forced to sit in the third row at King Charles' coronation.

The plan to keep the quarrelling brothers apart was "overseen and approved"

The Prince of Wales was guaranteed that he would not experience any inconvenience.

Not because Prince Harry is no longer a working royal but rather because of Prince William, Prince Harry was not forced to sit in the third row at King Charles' coronation.

4 The Prince of Wales was guaranteed that he would not experience any inconvenience. 4 Prince Harry was forced to sit in the third row at King Charles' coronation. 4 The plan to keep the quarrelling brothers apart was "overseen and approved"





The plan to keep the quarrelling brothers apart was 'overseen and approved' by royal organisers, according to Katie Nicholl, royal edito, who was speaking on The Royal Beat.





The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the British throne, was guaranteed that he would not experience any inconvenience during the historic ceremony, despite the Duke of Sussex being sixth in line.

'Harry is not a working member of the Royal Family anymore,” Nicholl said. “You couldn't have put Harry alongside the Waleses, for the reasons we all know. It would have been impossible.'

Editor Matt Wilkinson commented on the subject, claiming that Harry was not questioned over the seating arrangement.





'The seating plan was agreed quite late, and I don't think Harry had much input, 'sit me wherever you put me' type thing. You couldn't have put him next to the Waleses,” the expert said.

'Putting Harry with Princess Beatrice, Jack, Princess Eugenie. Harry was among friends and could have had private conversations with them.'





Several media reports stated that Prince Harry did not interact with any members of his family during the event and left early to return to his house, where his son Prince Archie's birthday was being observed.







