Prince William Faced Trouble 'walking' Before Coronation

After a sporting incident, Prince William acknowledged he had problems walking.

Prior to King Charles' coronation, the Prince of Wales spoke with Luther Blissett, a former England striker, about his inability to walk after playing football.

While participating in an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, William spoke with the Watford player.

Blissett disclosed while discussing : 'We had just a couple of little words. I did ask him if he would love to come and join us on the (Watford former) players club and he said yes, he would love to.

'He said he was playing (football) last week and he said he couldn’t walk for a week afterwards. He says he still plays 11-a-side.'

'Some of the greatest friendships are born from playing games and being pushed together in slight adversity,' the Prince of Wales continued.

He told footballer Harry Kane: 'The sheer size and scale and just the fun of everyone running around chasing each other, I loved it.

'I was a defender, I was stuck at the back and told to just tackle,' he continued.