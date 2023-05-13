Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Using British-made Storm Shadow Missiles In Luhansk Attack

The targets in Luhansk were reportedly a polymer plant and a meat-processing factory.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine had used British-made Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to attack two industrial sites in the city of Luhansk, which is held by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

This came after Britain announced on Thursday that it had started supplying Kyiv with the missiles, which would allow them to target Russian troops and supply dumps far behind the front lines.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace stated that the missiles could be used within Ukrainian territory and not to attack targets within Russia's internationally accepted borders.

“Storm Shadow air-to-air missiles supplied to the Kyiv regime by Britain were used for the strike, contrary to London’s statements that these weapons would not be used against civilian targets,” the ministry said.

“The units of the Airborne Forces provided support to the assault units and pinned down the enemy on the flanks,” it said.

The Russian Defense Ministry commonly refers to the private militia group Wagner as 'assault units,' which has been leading the attack on the city of Bakhmut with significant losses.











