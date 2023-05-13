language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Saudi And Iranian Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call Amid Tensions

Saudi And Iranian Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call Amid Tensions

Web DeskAP - World 13 May , 2023 04:59 PM

Open In App
Saudi And Iranian Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call Amid Tensions
  • Iran's Foreign Minister and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister had a phone call on Saturday.
  • The call is part of a series of conversations following the agreement to restore diplomatic relations.
  • Prior to this call, the two countries engaged in talks in Beijing between March 6 and March 10.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday.

According to the reports during call they talked about several issues of mutual interest and the future course of action regarding the recently agreed deal mediated by China.

The recent phone call between Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is part of a series of conversations between the two officials, following the agreement to restore diplomatic relations brokered by China's President Xi Jinping last month.

Prior to this call, the two countries engaged in talks in Beijing between March 6 and March 10. 2

Prior to this call, the two countries engaged in talks in Beijing between March 6 and March 10.

Iran's Foreign Minister and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister had a phone call on Saturday. 2

Iran's Foreign Minister and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister had a phone call on Saturday.

The call is part of a series of conversations following the agreement to restore diplomatic relations. 2

The call is part of a series of conversations following the agreement to restore diplomatic relations.

The discussions focused on issues of mutual concern, as well as the next steps in implementing the China-brokered deal. Prior to this call, the two countries engaged in four days of talks in Beijing between March 6 and March 10.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,256,596[+0*]

DEATHS

6,874,258[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story