Saudi And Iranian Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call Amid Tensions

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday.

According to the reports during call they talked about several issues of mutual interest and the future course of action regarding the recently agreed deal mediated by China.

The recent phone call between Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is part of a series of conversations between the two officials, following the agreement to restore diplomatic relations brokered by China's President Xi Jinping last month.

The discussions focused on issues of mutual concern, as well as the next steps in implementing the China-brokered deal. Prior to this call, the two countries engaged in four days of talks in Beijing between March 6 and March 10.



