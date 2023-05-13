South Africa Loaded Arms Onto Sanctioned Russian Vessel

Vessel's docking in naval base raises suspicions.

US ambassador accuses South Africa of arming sanctioned Russian vessel.

South Africa plans independent investigation, seeks evidence from US.

According to local media, the US ambassador to South Africa accused the South African government on Thursday of sending weaponry and ammunition to a sanctioned Russian cargo vessel late last year.

“Among the things we noted was the docking of the cargo ship in Simon’s Town naval base between the 6th to the 8th of December 2022, which we are confident uploaded weapons and ammunition onto that vessel in Simon’s Town as it made its way back to Russian,” Ambassador Reuben Brigety II told local media, including News24.com.

“We are confident that weapons were loaded onto that vessel, and I would bet my life on the accuracy on that assertion,” the ambassador also said in a video released by Newzroom Afrika, a local news channel that was also at the briefing.

“The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved, and we would like SA to [begin] practicing its non-alignment policy,” he said, according to both news outlets.

When the mystery 'Lady R' cargo vessel moored at the military station in Simon's Town, near Cape Town, in December last year, it sparked widespread suspicion. Cargo ships frequently dock at the civilian harbour in Cape Town, not the naval facility.

Kobus Marais, an opposition member of parliament and shadow Defence Minister at the time, claimed in a statement that commodities were offloaded from the ship and onloaded onto the ship during the nighttime hours and sought explanations from the government.

The US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the Lady R, along with a slew of other Russian-flagged cargo ships, in May last year for alleged weapons sales.

The South African presidency described the bombshell charges as 'disappointing' and warned that they 'undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnership' between US and South African government officials who had been discussing the topic.

In a statement issued late Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office stated that no evidence had been offered to substantiate these allegations and that the government intended to launch an independent investigation into the subject.

“In recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the Lady R matter was discussed and there was agreement that an investigation will be allowed to run its course and that the US intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession,” the statement read.

“US intelligence services said they had evidence that they would only provide to us via a credible investigation or inquiry. We take the allegations seriously, and we want to have a credible independent voice to state the actual facts of the matter,” he said.

“Otherwise, we risk a back forth series of accusations and denials, which is not going to be helpful in the context of our bilateral relations.”

Such outspoken complaints against the administration by a US ambassador in South Africa are unprecedented.

The South African government has been heavily chastised for its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and it has consistently abstained from votes criticising Russia at the United Nations General Assembly.

While South African politicians have often declared that they are neutral in the conflict and have frequently urged for a peaceful settlement, their actions have drawn increased criticism from Western countries.

South Africa had naval war games off its coast in February of this year, with both the Russian and Chinese militaries participating.

South Africa will host the BRICS conference later this year, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. That conference was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After Putin was prosecuted for alleged war crimes in March, South African officials reversed their public commitment to the Rome Statute, the treaty that requires member governments to detain persons convicted by the court.

While the African National Congress, South Africa's ruling party, has ideological ties to Russia and the former Soviet Union, the European Union and the United States are significantly more important trade partners.